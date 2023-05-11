First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $626.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $627.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

