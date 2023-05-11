First National Bank of Omaha Has $417,000 Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMWD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $855.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $60.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

About American Woodmark



American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

Featured Articles

