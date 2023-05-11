First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,768,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,218,000 after buying an additional 44,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 160,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 114,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

