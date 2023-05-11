First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,216 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.09% of Mercantile Bank worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $301,218.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBWM. Piper Sandler raised Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $390.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

