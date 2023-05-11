First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,537 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

