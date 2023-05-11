First National Bank of Omaha Sells 350 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in General Electric were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

