First National Bank of Omaha Sells 474 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

NYSE SPG opened at $106.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

