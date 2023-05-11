First National Bank of Omaha Takes $366,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

