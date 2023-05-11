Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $5.64. Fisker shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 4,533,939 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $10,015,120.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares in the company, valued at $117,490,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fisker news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $10,015,120.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,490,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

