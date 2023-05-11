Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $5.64. Fisker shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 4,533,939 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
FSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.
Fisker Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
