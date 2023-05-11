FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,256 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 27,586.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

