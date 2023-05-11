FORA Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,294 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 868,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after acquiring an additional 574,440 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $137.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.71.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.