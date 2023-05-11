FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,332 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TRU opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.