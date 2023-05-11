FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,991 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,056,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after purchasing an additional 558,694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 69.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 473,794 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,532,000 after acquiring an additional 336,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,701.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 272,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

