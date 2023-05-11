FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,036 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $168.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.27.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

