FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,165 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 59,742 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.6 %

OMC opened at $91.14 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

