FORA Capital LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,399.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $725,971 and have sold 23,617 shares valued at $1,728,865. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 8.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.81.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $85.54 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $102.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

