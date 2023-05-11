FORA Capital LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMETEK Price Performance

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $144.68 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.