FORA Capital LLC Invests $407,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.26 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Stories

