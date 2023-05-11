FORA Capital LLC Invests $448,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,024 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,741 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

About Aspen Technology

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $169.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.93 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.98.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.