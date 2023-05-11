FORA Capital LLC Invests $555,000 in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 60.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 44.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 34.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.