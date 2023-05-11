FORA Capital LLC Invests $555,000 in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 60.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 44.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 34.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
PNM Resources Price Performance
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PNM Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.
PNM Resources Profile
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
