FORA Capital LLC Invests $580,000 in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 967.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 380,194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 138,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 163.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 135,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1,593.7% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

