FORA Capital LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $6,883,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $551.74 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $570.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $538.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.37. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

