FORA Capital LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,302 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

NSIT opened at $125.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 22,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $2,789,152.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,443,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,740,807.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

