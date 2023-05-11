FORA Capital LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 67,634 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $102.25.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.55%.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.
