FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 76.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after buying an additional 143,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $143.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

