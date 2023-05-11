FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $115.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.45. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

