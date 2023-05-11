FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,102 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,903,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,477,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4,224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 556,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after buying an additional 543,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.17 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

