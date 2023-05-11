FORA Capital LLC Sells 101 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $207.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.33. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

