FORA Capital LLC Sells 2,102 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in CDW by 205.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Trading Up 0.5 %

CDW opened at $168.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.55 and a 200 day moving average of $186.98.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Bank of America reduced their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

