FORA Capital LLC Sells 4,514 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $459.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $463.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.19 and a 200 day moving average of $432.51.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

