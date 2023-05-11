FORA Capital LLC Takes $407,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.22.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,875 shares of company stock worth $5,445,403 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $288.24 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $146.54 and a one year high of $294.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.65. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

