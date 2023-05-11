FORA Capital LLC Takes $475,000 Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Visteon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VC opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $94.29 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.96 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. StockNews.com cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.42.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

