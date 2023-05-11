FORA Capital LLC Takes $477,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in Xylem by 10,957.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 432,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 428,967 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

