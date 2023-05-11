FORA Capital LLC Takes $534,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,148 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performance Food Group Trading Down 3.3 %

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.