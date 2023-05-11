FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

NYSE CW opened at $163.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.41. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.