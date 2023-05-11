FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

