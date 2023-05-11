FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.87.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

