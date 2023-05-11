FORA Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions
Jacobs Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $114.63 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $140.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.
Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Jacobs Solutions Company Profile
Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jacobs Solutions (J)
- Cruise Lines See Smoother Seas On Horizon As Profitablity Returns
- Roblox Scores A Win In The Metaverse And May Move Higher
- Don’t Get Burned By Dutch Bros; Starbucks Has More Potential
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.