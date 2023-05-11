FORA Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after buying an additional 2,647,743 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after buying an additional 1,547,256 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 350.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,854,000 after buying an additional 910,029 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 263.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after buying an additional 765,087 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.