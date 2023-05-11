Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.33.
NASDAQ:FELE opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.
In other Franklin Electric news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,328,725 in the last ninety days. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
