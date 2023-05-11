FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,950 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $35,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

