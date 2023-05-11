Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 270.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,875 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 5.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $44,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

