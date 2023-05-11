GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases Earnings Results

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GXO Logistics updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $54.71 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $58.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 242,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,371,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About GXO Logistics

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

