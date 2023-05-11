Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.97 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HALO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,746. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

