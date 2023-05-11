Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $10.78. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 2,405,478 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $154,370.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 722,285 shares of company stock worth $8,033,062 in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

