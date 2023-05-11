Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells 10,499 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

