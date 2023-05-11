Insider Selling: Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) CEO Sells 89,018 Shares of Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bruker Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.