Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Sells 55 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.90, for a total value of $24,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $454.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

