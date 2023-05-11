International Game Technology PLC (IGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 8th

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

International Game Technology has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Price Performance

International Game Technology stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $181,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.