International Paper (IP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on June 15th

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

International Paper has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Paper to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

